Today will be partly sunny and warm. It’ll be in the mid-70s by noon with afternoon highs from 80-84 for most.

Good morning, the overnight storm line to our northwest has slowed down and weakened some. Thankfully, that has diminished our risk of a severe storm this early Tuesday morning. The narrow line will move into our area and break up with heavy downpours and brief gusty wind possible before it fades out.

5-9-23 day planner

Today will be partly sunny and warm. It’ll be in the mid-70s by noon with afternoon highs from 80-84 for most. There will be a second window for rain chances this afternoon as a cold front passes over our area and may trigger some scattered showers/storms. This evening and tonight will be mostly clear with lows from the mid-50s to 61.

Wednesday will be beautiful, mostly sunny, and warm with highs from 80-85. Thursday and Friday will both have a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 83 and a few isolated shower/storm chances. Saturday will warm more to the mid-80s with scattered storms. Then, Mother’s Day on Sunday may push it to 90. Right now, the forecast is a high of 88. Either way, prepare for a very warm Mother’s Day with a partly cloudy sky and an isolated storm.

Tags

Recommended for you