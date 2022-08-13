Happy Saturday! A few spotty downpours have popped east of I-75 in the higher elevations of Cherokee, Monroe, and Polk Counties. These showers will be relatively short-lived and should not contain any lightning. Valley locations should remain mostly dry, but a stray shower may sneak in before sunset. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s tonight, with skies clearing after 11 PM.
Sunday and Monday will likely be the warmest days over the next week as highs reach 90 degrees. Conditions will remain on the dry side other than a slim chance of a shower on Monday.
Tuesday through Friday will feature unseasonably cool temperatures as highs reach the low to mid-80s each afternoon. Humidity levels will be manageable, with dew points in the 60s throughout the week. Tuesday will be mainly dry, but daily rain chances will increase Wednesday through the end of the week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.