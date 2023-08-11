Good morning, a few widely scattered storms will move across our area this morning with heavy rain, lightning, & brief gusty wind. The coverage will not be like what we dealt with early yesterday morning. Then, rain chances will drop to only isolated activity in the afternoon with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will be from 83-89. Clouds will continue to decrease for a mostly clear and warm summer evening for Friday night out plans. Tonight, lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
The rain chances for Saturday have increased slightly with a batch of storms around midday. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 90. Sunday will also have a partly sunny sky with some scattered storms. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.
The scattered storms and heat will continue on Monday with highs from 90-95. Then, a cold front will pass on Tuesday with a few storms followed by cooler highs in the mid-80s. Humidity will also fall, setting up beautiful weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will be mostly sunny, reaching 88 and 91, respectively.