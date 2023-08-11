Tonight, lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Good morning, a few widely scattered storms will move across our area this morning with heavy rain, lightning, & brief gusty wind. The coverage will not be like what we dealt with early yesterday morning. Then, rain chances will drop to only isolated activity in the afternoon with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will be from 83-89. Clouds will continue to decrease for a mostly clear and warm summer evening for Friday night out plans. Tonight, lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

8-11-23 day planner

The rain chances for Saturday have increased slightly with a batch of storms around midday. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 90. Sunday will also have a partly sunny sky with some scattered storms. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

The scattered storms and heat will continue on Monday with highs from 90-95. Then, a cold front will pass on Tuesday with a few storms followed by cooler highs in the mid-80s. Humidity will also fall, setting up beautiful weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will be mostly sunny, reaching 88 and 91, respectively.