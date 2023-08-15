Good morning, the severe threat has ended and what remains are spots of flooding. Particularly, in McMinn and Monroe Counties in TN and Cherokee County in NC, please, be extremely cautious of flooding this morning. There were overnight reports of flooding, so be careful driving. Turn around, don’t drown.
Pockets of scattered showers and storms will continue until about 8am, and then any residual showers will be very sporadic until about 1pm ET as the cold front finishes passing over our area. Then, we will have drier and cooler air behind the front. The weather will be great for your Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will break up and decrease this afternoon as humidity gradually falls. Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s.
Tonight will generally be clear with cooler lows in the upper 50s to 64. Wednesday will be beautiful with low humidity for this time of year and highs from 80-85 under a mostly sunny sky. The sunshine and dry conditions will continue for the rest of the work week right into the weekend. Highs will gradually step up each day from near 87 on Thursday to a hot 94 on Sunday.