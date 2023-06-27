Good morning, today will have plentiful sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. It’ll be a wonderful summer day with very warm, seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be a tad lower today compared to yesterday. Tonight will be clear with lows in the low to mid-60s.
Wednesday will be another gorgeous summer day. The sky will be mostly sunny with some additional high, thin clouds. The humidity will move back up a little with highs from 85-92.
Then, the heat is on. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be sweltering with the combination of hot air and high humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with heat indices in the 100s. As of now, Friday looks to be the hottest with the heat index topping out around 110! All three days will have a mix of sun and clouds and a few widely scattered showers/storms with chances from 20-40%.
Sunday will still remain hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with scattered storms, especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s heat index should top out near 100.