Happy Saturday! After a cold morning, temperatures will slowly rebound into the upper 40s to lower 50s by this afternoon. A chilly northerly breeze will develop by mid-morning with gusts as high as 25-30 mph. Wind chill values will hover in the lower 40s for much of the day. Another Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight into Sunday morning as temperatures plummet into the 20s. Some mountain communities could even drop into the teens by Sunday morning!
Sunday will be a cold and sunny March day, with highs only topping out in the lower 40s. This cold stretch will continue into the first part of next week as we wake up to below-freezing mornings Monday and Tuesday. Remember to protect any sensitive vegetation and bring your potted plants inside for the next several nights.
Temperatures will begin to rebound Tuesday afternoon, with daytime highs returning to the 60s. Spring-like temperatures will settle in by the end of the week, with limited rain chances through Friday.
