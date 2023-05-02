It will remain breezy this evening with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. The wind will relax tonight, and temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be unseasonably cool, with daytime highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Wind gusts will pick up each afternoon, occasionally gusting to 30 mph through Wednesday evening.
Thursday will be the turning point of our week as temperatures return to the mid 70s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, and a few spotty showers will be possible by Thursday night. Rain chances will return to the Tennessee Valley on Friday as an unsettled pattern sets up heading into the weekend.
