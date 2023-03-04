Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s this evening before gradually falling into the 40s and 50s after sunset. Tonight will feature chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s, so you might want to grab a light jacket if you have plans to be out and about.
Sunday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures in the 70s. The pleasant stretch of weather will continue Monday into Tuesday, with temperatures bumping up into the mid to upper 70s. There could be a light shower Tuesday morning, but most of the area will remain dry.
Cooler temperatures will begin to nudge back into the Tennessee Valley by the end of the week as highs return to the 50s. Rain chances will return to the forecast Thursday into Friday as our next weather maker moves in from the west.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.