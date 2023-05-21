Happy Sunday! After a rainy Saturday, beautiful weather will return to the Tennessee Valley today. We will kick off the day with comfortable temperatures in the lower 60s before climbing close to 80 degrees this afternoon. Cloud cover will linger across North Georgia, but the rest of the area will have a fair amount of sunshine throughout the day. It will be breezy this morning with gusts as high as 20-25 mph possible. It is shaping up to be a perfect day for Ironman 70.3!
Next week will be mainly quiet, with only a slim chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday will remain dry with comfortable humidity for late May. Daytime highs will top out in the lower 80s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the 50s.
Temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s next weekend, with pleasant conditions permitting Saturday and Sunday.
