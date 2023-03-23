After a rainy Wednesday, the sunshine will return for your Thursday! Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal as highs top out between 78-82 degrees. It will be breezy, with southerly wind gusts of 20-25 mph this afternoon. Conditions will remain quiet tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s.
Friday will be another warm, breezy day with highs surging into the 80s. Cloud cover will increase Friday evening as a cold front approaches from the west. A line of storms will develop along the cold front and move through the Tennessee Valley between 3-8 AM Saturday. The main concern will be damaging straight-line winds, especially west of the I-75 corridor. A brief spin-up tornado within the main line of storms will be possible but is a low-end concern. Turn your weather alerts on before heading to bed Friday night!
After the rain and storms move out Saturday morning, the rest of the day will feature sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will stick around for the entire weekend!