Fantastic weather is in store for the rest of your Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 60s tonight under mostly clear skies.
Dry conditions will continue next week as upper-level ridging controls our weather pattern. The heat will crank up Monday through Thursday as 90-degree temperatures return to the Tennessee Valley. The hottest days of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs topping out in the mid-90s each day. The first official day of fall (Thursday) will feel much more like the first day of summer, with highs once again reaching the 90s.
Seasonable temperatures will return to the area Friday as a cold front sweeps through. Highs will dip back into the lower-80s, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s. Comfortable conditions will continue into the weekend with no meaningful rain chances through at least next Saturday.
