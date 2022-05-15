Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s.
A few showers will be possible early Monday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The rain will be spotty along the front, and many locations will remain dry. Conditions will improve by Monday afternoon as drier air moves into the region.
Tuesday will be sunny with highs reaching the mid-80s. The heat will crank up Wednesday through Friday as temperatures reach the 90s for the first time this year!
