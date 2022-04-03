Happy Sunday! Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Skies will remain clear tonight, with lows falling back into the lower-40s.
Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs returning to the 70s.
Our next round of active weather will arrive Tuesday morning as a disturbance moves across the Southeast. Periods of heavy rain will be likely during the morning and early afternoon hours. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, especially in our Georgia and Alabama communities. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts.
After a brief lull in the stormy weather Tuesday night, we will be tracking another round of storms on Wednesday. Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front during the afternoon and evening. Conditions will be more favorable for strong to severe storms across the entire area. Damaging wind gusts and a few spin-up tornadoes will be possible.
Conditions will begin to improve Thursday, with another round of unseasonably cold air settling into the Tennessee Valley for the weekend.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.