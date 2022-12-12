A local veteran who lost both his legs while serving in Afghanistan has chosen not to let his adversity hold him back. He is determined to reach his goals and soon he'll be opening up his very own gym.
Jason Smith says he always looked up to his parents who were in the military and knew he wanted to serve his country as well. He joined the Army in 2009 and says it's still the best decision he ever made.
But while deployed in Afghanistan in 2012, smith inadvertently set off an IED, which he says changed his life forever.
"Then I remember looking down at my hands, I was like man was that me who got hurt… was it my friends… but then I felt my hands cramp up, and I looked down, and I'm like whelp it was me," said Jason Smith.
While in South Afghanistan, Jason Smith was critically injured when an IED exploded right in front of him, severely damaging his legs and right arm.
Smith was flown to an air force base in Afghanistan for life saving treatment.
Smith did recover, but in the process both his legs were amputated.
"I knew my life had changed with any catastrophic injury like that, you tell yourself, oh my gosh my life is over, this is the worst thing that could happen to me," said Smith.
Smith says the next few months were very difficult mentally and physically, as he went through physical therapy and had to learn to live with out his legs.
"Once I got through that stage of woe was me, I was able to really focus on putting my prosthetics on, because it took me about 4 months to really put my legs on once I got out," said Smith.
Smith says once he put his new legs on he never took them off again. This is when he got back to his passion for lifting weights and exercising, even though doctors told him his hand could not handle the weight.
"It went from bench pressing 135, I'm like ok, so I can weight bare 135, to 235, to 315, to 385, to now I'm at 410 pounds, and it's still not broken," said Smith.
Smith says he is in the best shape of his life and even competes in the national competition for wounded soldiers, the Warrior Games.
"Fitness is a passion, it's a lifestyle, and I would love to share that with as many people as I possibly can," said Smith.
When he retired from the Army in 2014, he formed a relationship with the non-profit Semper Fi and American Funds, who are now helping Smith open up his own gym where anyone can feel comfortable and welcome.
"I just feel like, getting back into shape, staying active and moving is seriously important for our mental health, I mean for me, if I had not stuck with fitness, I don't even know if I would be here," said Smith.
The Semper Fi Fund is a non-profit that provides programs to assist wounded veterans in all branches of the armed forces. And smith says, through December 31st the fund will be matched by the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation.
"This money helps pave the way for the future success of other veterans such as my self and other ladies and men as well, it's huge its a great organization, and I plead with you to please look into it," said Smith.
And as far as Jason's' gym, he says keep an eye out, he hopes to have it up and running by the end of 2023.