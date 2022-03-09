Chattanooga, TN- TDOT Smartway is reporting a Multi-vehicle Crash at Mile Marker 31.
Crews reported the accident around 2 am this morning.
The Northbound Left lane (of 2 lanes) is blocked.
Stay with Local 3 as this story is developing.
