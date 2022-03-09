UPDATE: Two tractor trailers were involved in an early morning crash on I-75 northbound in Bradley County Wednesday.
The crash, which occurred near milemarker 30, happened when a 2022 Volvo tractor trailer driven by 34-year-old Nicolai Solonari ran off the left side of the interstate, striking an overhead sign.
That's when the second tractor trailer struck the damaged overhead sign that had partially fallen above the roadway.
Two other vehicles also hit the sign.
The THP has charged Solonari with Due Care / Failure to Maintain Lane.
There's no word on injuries.
The roadway is still closed; drivers should use an alternate route.
PREVIOUS STORY: TDOT Smartway is reporting a Multi-vehicle Crash at Mile Marker 31.
Crews reported the accident around 2:00 am Wednesday.
The northbound left lane (of 2 lanes) is blocked.
Drivers should seek an alternate route if possible.
TDOT has not yet given an estimated time the roadway will be reopened.
Stay with Local 3 as this story is developing.