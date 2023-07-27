It's not too often we see Chattanooga area products playing professional baseball at AT&T Field. This week is extra special. Not one, but two local guys are in the starting rotation for the Montgomery Biscuits, as they pay a visit to the Lookouts.
Out of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and 120 minor league-affiliated clubs, it must have been fate that landed Soddy Daisy's Logan Workman and Heritage's Cole Wilcox on the same roster. This week, the pair gets to return to the place where they first found their love of the game.
"I remember as a kid growing up and coming to the games. I think I was six or seven running out on the field with players and stuff," Workman explained.
"To be that player actually out on the field throwing, it was great."
Wilcox is excited for his homecoming, as well.
The Heritage alum said, "Walking in here the first day, you get a lot of memories coming back. I don't know that I ever dreamed of playing here, but it comes full circle."
Playing in Chattanooga this weekend almost didn't happen. Two pitches into his first start of the year, Workman strained his oblique and was sidelined for two months.
He was determined to make it back for this series against the Lookouts.
"I wanted to be healthy and ready to go. They said, 'You're going to be healthy, you're going to be back. We're going to try to get you back before then, so you can be 100%,'" the Soddy-Daisy grad added.
Wilcox knows a thing or two about recovery. He is playing his first full season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.
Wilcox explained, "It's coming together. I feel like over the last couple of months, I'm starting to put it together a little bit. I'm feeling good though, so that's really all I can ask for this season."
"I'm just trying to stay healthy, trying to get through a full season and trying to pick up some of those pieces I left behind there."
The Heritage alum has found success, fanning 81 batters in 17 games this season.
On Wednesday, Workman pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out four. But the roaring crowd when he exited the game might be what he remembers most.
"I talked to my mom after the game and she said she had some tears rolling," Workman detailed.
"It hit once I got to the dugout of what it really was. That was a moment I hope to do again, but I also hope that one day, it will be at the big league level."
Wilcox will make his start in the Biscuits-Lookouts series on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:15.