Chattanooga’s Yazz Wazeerud-Din hit a jumper at the 7:53 mark of the first quarter to tie the game at Wofford 4-4, but the Terriers responded with a 12-0 run fueled by Lily Hatton and Jackie Carman to take an 18-4 lead on the Mocs late in the first and go on to beat UTC 64-51 at Richardson Indoor Stadium Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action.
Chattanooga falls to 10-9 on the year and evens its mark in the SoCon at 2-2. Wofford takes over sole possession of second place in the league at 3-1 and improves to 13-5 overall.
After trailing 21-6 heading into the second quarter, the Mocs stepped up their game and shot 45.5 percent in the frame, outscoring Wofford 19-12 and pulling to within eight points, 33-25, at the half.
Raven Thompson got the scoring started in the second with a layup early that was answered by the Terriers. However, UTC put together a 14-2 sprint anchored by Thompson with nine more points in the quarter to get Chattanooga to within five points, 27-22, with 3:04 to play in the opening half.
Thompson led Chattanooga with 16 points, scoring all of her points in the middle two periods. She was 5-of-12 from the field and hit one from deep while making all five of her free throw attempts in the game. She had a team-best seven rebounds, two on the offensive end of the court.
Yazz Wazeerud-Din added 13 points for UTC. She was 4-of-10 on field goals and made five of her six free throw attempts while adding five rebounds. Also in double digits for UTC was Addie Grace Porter with 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Chattanooga shot 32.7 percent (18-55) on the night and was 5-of-23 from deep while shooting 90.9 percent from the free throw line, making 10-of-11. Karsen Murphy was 2-of-3 from the 3-point line for six points in her seven minutes on the court. Cornelius had five rebounds for Chattanooga with a team-high three assists.
Wofford got scoring from just four of its five starters and was led on the court by Lily Hatton and Jackie Carman with 21 points each. Hatton added eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Rachael Rose and Helen Matthews added 11 points each. Rose had five assists and seven rebounds for the Terriers.
Wofford shot 39.3 percent (24-61) and was 10-of-29 from the arc. Chattanooga outrebounded the Terriers 32-29 but gave up 12 points to Wofford on five offensive rebounds. UTC, also with five, had six points. The Mocs scored 10 points on six Terrier turnovers while Wofford had eight on the Mocs 10 miscues. The teams were near even in the paint with Wofford edging Chattanooga 26-24.
FROM THE HEAD COACH
“We got outplayed by the better team tonight. Hats off to Wofford and their coaching staff. It’s a hard game when you get off to a 15-point deficit early. We fought back a handful of times but used so much energy to get there that we couldn’t get all the way back in it. The good news is that we get to forget about this one quickly and turn the page to Furman.”
TAKEAWAYS
- Chattanooga led with the first bucket of the game and tied the game at the 7:53 mark of the first quarter, but trailed the remainder of the game.
- UTC’s best scoring run was 9-0 in the second quarter that was part of a 14-2 run to pull UTC to within five points, 27-22 at the 3:04 mark of the period.
- The Mocs outrebounded Wofford 32-29 … UTC is 8-6 when outrebounding its opponents.
UP NEXT
Chattanooga heads to Furman for a Saturday afternoon tilt at Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C., former stomping grounds of head coach Shawn Poppie. He spent three seasons as an assistant coach under current Furman head coach Jackie Carson.