Tennessee baseball is hosting an NCAA Regional as the top seed after winning their first SEC Baseball Tournament Title since the mid-90's when names like Todd Helton and Peyton Manning ruled Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (UTsports.com) – The Tennessee baseball team earned its highest ever seed for the NCAA Tournament, claiming the No. 1 overall spot, and will host Georgia Tech, Campbell and Alabama State in the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.
The Volunteers will be hosting their seventh NCAA Regional in program history and their second straight after winning the Knoxville Regional last season en route to the College World Series. Should the top-ranked Volunteers win the NCAA Knoxville Regional, they would also play host for a Super Regional the next weekend. The Vols will be making their 12th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
The four team pod pairs Tennessee with the two-seed Georgia Tech (at-large), three-seed Campbell (Big South champion), and four-seed Alabama State (SWAC champion).
The Big Orange enter the tournament with an NCAA-best record of 53-7 and won both the SEC Regular Season and Tournament championships for the first time since 1995.
The Vols will look to continue their home dominance, both in 2022 and in regional action as UT posted a 34-3 record at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this season and holds a 17-7 regional record on Rocky Top.
Ticket Info
All Tennessee baseball season-ticket holders were awarded the opportunity to purchase postseason tickets for all games taking place at home. Season tickets were sold out for the 2022 season. A limited number of single-session tickets will be sold to the general public at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium ticket window starting 90 minutes prior to first pitch of each session. In addition, the first 300 students will receive free admission into Lindsey Nelson Stadium for all postseason contests.
NCAA Knoxville Regional Schedule
A full schedule for the weekend action can be found below, game times will be updated when they are known:
Friday, June 3
Game 1 – Georgia Tech vs. Campbell, Noon ET (ESPN+)
Game 2 – Tennessee vs. Alabama State, 6 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Saturday, June 4
Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, Noon ET
Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET
Game 6 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7 p.m. ET
Monday, June 6
Game 7 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1 p.m. ET