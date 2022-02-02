Good Wednesday. Most of our area is under a FLOOD WATCH as we are expecting 2.5" to 4.5" of rain in the Tennessee Valley this evening through early Friday morning. Localized flooding as well as rising creeks and streams will be an issue.
This evening we will see periods of rain on and off with mild temps in the low 50s.
Thursday will start at about 50 with spotty showers on and off with enough of a break to allow for a high of 64. Heavy rain will begin around drive time in the afternoon and evening hours. Persistent rain will last through Thursday evening and into early Friday morning. We may see a little wintry m ix on the Plateau Friday morning as the cold air starts to work in. We will clear out through the day Friday with temps in the low 40s all day.
Saturday will be cold and sunny with temps from 28 to 45. Sunday will start at 30 and make it to 52 flor the high. No rain is expected over the weekend.
