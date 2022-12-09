Walker Valley freshman wrestler Maddox Morris wasted no time taking advantage of the TSSAA's new name, image, and likeness rules.
Morris contacted his dentists at Robbins Family Dental in Cleveland about a potential NIL deal and they were thrilled with the idea.
He will be specifically marketing their custom athletic mouth pieces to emphasize oral athletic safety and will also be promoting healthy oral hygiene in youth athletes.
The deal includes social media posts, radio, and print advertising.
Morris is believed to be the second student-athlete in Tennessee to take advantage of the new rules, the first wrestler in the state, and first in Bradley County.
You may also recognize the last name. Maddox is the grandson of longtime Walker Valley head wrestling coach, Alan Morris. Alan is a Greater Chattanooga sports hall of famer and a national wrestling hall of famer.