Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer, renowned for his tenure with Tennessee, has undergone a surgical procedure on Thursday at UT Medical Center located in Knoxville.
A statement issued by his family has conveyed that he is currently "alert and in good spirits."
While the exact nature of Fulmer's health condition has not been explicitly mentioned in the family's statement, it has been stated that he will remain hospitalized for a number of days.
Expressing gratitude for the exceptional medical attention he is receiving, the statement also acknowledges the numerous well-wishers who have extended their prayers and thoughts. The family conveys that Fulmer is eagerly anticipating the commencement of the Vols' upcoming season and is looking forward to supporting them with enthusiasm.
Fulmer, aged 72, achieved remarkable milestones during his coaching career, notably leading the Volunteers to secure the national championship in 1998 and clinching consecutive SEC titles in 1997 and 1998. Over a span of 17 seasons, he accumulated a notable record of 152 wins and 52 losses, thereby solidifying his position as the second-most successful coach in the history of Tennessee football. In addition to his coaching roles, Fulmer took on the role of an advisor to the Tennessee athletic department. Subsequently, he assumed the position of athletic director on December 1, 2017, and concluded his career in that capacity on January 21, 2021. This particular day also marked the announcement of the dismissal of football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Having dedicated more than four decades of his life to Tennessee, Fulmer's involvement encompassed various roles, including that of a player, assistant coach, head coach, and administrator. Notably, he continues to reside in the vicinity of Maryville, Tennessee.