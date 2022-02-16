Coupling an offensive explosion with strong defense and an incredible and impactful capacity crowd on hand, No. 16/13 Tennessee men's basketball defeated No. 4/3 Kentucky, 76-63, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee (19-6, 10-3 SEC) earned its fifth win over a top-five team in the Rick Barnes era and first since it defeated No. 4 Kentucky on March 16, 2019, 82-78, in Nashville.
Tennessee's offense was firing on all cylinders with four players scoring in double-figures, igniting the capacity crowd of 21,678 time and time again. Santiago Vescovi led all scorers with 18 points, Kennedy Chandler notched 17, while John Fulkerson and SEC Sixth-Man of the Year candidate Zakai Zeigler recorded 14.
As a team, the Vols were 8-of-17 (.471) from downtown and got to the line 23 times, sinking 20 of the attempts. Chandler was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and made all four free throw attempts while Fulkerson sank six from the charity stripe.
Tennessee held Kentucky to 23-of-67 (.343) shooting from the field, the Wildcats lowest field goal percentage in a game this season. Before tonight, their low was 36.2 percent against Texas A&M and No. 21 LSU. The Vols blocked eight UK shots, the most a team has blocked the Wildcats in a game this season. In the last five games, Tennessee is averaging 9.6 blocks per game.
Jonas Aidoo had a huge game in the post, seeing an increased role after the injury to Olivier Nkamhoua. He pulled down seven rebounds, swatted three Wildcat shots, and scored five points. All of those were career highs.
With the win, Tennessee has won its last five games, the longest streak in the SEC. The Vols broke Kentucky's six-game win stretch and have now climbed into a tie for second in the SEC standings.
Kentucky (21-5, 10-3 SEC) was led by Oscar Tshiebwe who had 13 points and 15 rebounds, his eighth double-double in a row and 20th this season.
It was a heavyweight battle through the first eight minutes of play, with three technical fouls called and both teams sinking well-contested buckets. Chandler stepped on the gas to give Tennessee its first meaningful lead of the game, sinking a 3-pointer from the left wing with 12:18 left in the first. After a Kentucky possession came up empty, Chandler ran back down the floor, spotting up from the right wing this time, and drained a trey with 11:38 to go in the period. The freshman point guard started 4-of-4 and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc before a 3-pointer rattled out with 10:27 left.
The offense came alive in the half after Chandler got the UT offense in a rhythm. The Vols went on a 17-1 run lasting 4:54, where the standout freshman guard tallied 10. He finished the half with 15 while Vescovi went 5-of-7 from the field, sinking a pair of 3-pointers. The Vols shot an impressive 17-of-31(.548) from the floor and 6-of-11 (.545) from beyond the arc, while draining all six free throws, to take a 46-32 lead into halftime.
Kentucky came out fighting to start the second half, but after the second media timeout, Tennessee took over the game, taking a 15-2 run lasting 5:44 in the back half of the period. Zeigler hit a pair of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in that span, including a big bucket with 5:36 left to play to put the Big Orange up by 20, 68-48. With that space, the Volunteers never looked back, shooting 10-of-12 from the free throw line in the final five minutes and closing out the victory.
UP NEXT: Tennessee prepares for a two-game road swing where it faces No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and Missouri Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. The Vols return to Rocky Top for a showdown with current No. 2 Auburn at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26., tickets to the game are sold out.
BIG MINUTES FROM AIDOO: Thrust into a larger role after starter Olivier Nkamhoua went down with an injury, freshman forward Jonas Aidoo played a season-high 18 minutes on Tuesday.
DOWN THE TOP-FIVE 'CATS: With Tuesday's win over No. 4 Kentucky, Tennessee has defeated four AP top-five foes during the Rick Barnes era, including three wins over the Wildcats.
Throughout the full history of the Tennessee-Kentucky series, the Vols have beaten a top-five UK squad 12 times.
SCORING ON THE BREAK: Tennessee had 14 fast break points in the first half alone during the win over Kentucky. Entering Tuesday, in eleven of the Vols' 12 SEC games this season, Tennessee did not reach 14 fast break points for the entirety of the game.
FULKERSON NOTCHES ANOTHER OVER CATS: With Tuesday's win, super senior John Fulkerson has now appeared in seven wins over Kentucky during his career.
PROTECTING HOME COURT: With Tuesday's win, Tennessee improved to 14-0 at home this season. Dating to last season, the Vols have won 15 straight inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols have two more games remaining at home this season—Feb. 26 vs. Auburn and March 5 vs. Arkansas.