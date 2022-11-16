Coupling a strong night of defense with big performances by Josiah-Jordan James and Olivier Nkamhoua, the 22nd-ranked Tennessee Volunteers emphatically bounced back against Florida Gulf Coast, winning 81-50 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee (2-1) limited Florida Gulf Coast (2-2) to 14-of-46 shooting (30.4 percent), the lowest a Volunteer opponent has shot since Appalachian State shot 27.9 percent on Dec. 15, 2020. FGCU came off a program-record 17 made 3-pointers on Sunday against Ave Maria, but the Volunteers defense refused to let the Eagles beat them from deep. The Atlantic Sun foe made just 5-of-24 shots from beyond the arc (20.8 percent).
The Big Orange took advantage, poking away nine steals in the game, led by Santiago Vescovi with three. In three games this season, the Vols are averaging 12.3 steals per game.
Despite dealing with foul trouble for much of the second half, James still turned in a productive performance, shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc while adding six rebounds. James is now shooting at a 52 percent clip through three games, including a staggering 52.6 percent on 3-pointers, this season.
His output was matched by Nkamhoua who created offense in a different fashion, playing a physical game down low and getting to the free throw line. He tied James for the team-high in points, also scoring 18, on 5-of-7 shooting, draining his only 3-pointer, and putting away seven free throws. It was just the fifth time in his career Nkamhoua led the team in scoring.
The Vols finished with four players in double-digit scoring. Complementing James and Nkamhoua's nights were freshman Julian Phillips, who sank 9-of-12 free throws, and Jahmai Mashack, who posted a career-high 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting while draining a pair of free tosses.
Brushing off a slow start to the game, the Vols went on a six-and-a-half-minute run during which they outscored the Eagles 18-2, courtesy of four 3-pointers, seven free throws and a baseline jumper. Vescovi, who put away the first two 3-pointers, finished the run with a fadeaway jumper to give the Vols an early cushion.
Tennessee held the Eagles to just 20 points in the first half, the fourth time in the last two seasons a Vols' opponent has had 20 points or fewer in a first half. The Big Orange kept FGCU quiet with strong perimeter close-outs. The visitors shot just 2-of-15 (13.3 percent) from deep and 6-of-24 (25 percent) from the field in the first 20 minutes. Conversely, Tennessee sank 6-of-12 (50 percent) from beyond the arc in and was led in scoring by James, who had 12 points. Tennessee entered the half with a 37-20 lead.
The Vols continued to build the gap between themselves and the Eagles with excellent shooting in the middle stages of the game. For a 7:55 window starting with just over two minutes remaining in the first half, Tennessee connected on 8-of-9 field goals, adding 5-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line. In that span, the Vols nearly doubled their lead from 13 to 24 points. Tennessee continued to build that lead, topping out at a 37-point advantage with 2:20 left in the game. Late scoring from FGCU brought the margin down to 31 as the final horn sounded.
UP NEXT: Tennessee gears up for the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas at Paradise Island. The event tips off with the Vols facing Butler at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
CHILL OUT, SON: Tennessee held Florida Gulf Coast to just 30.4 percent shooting from the field. It marks the lowest shooting percentage for a Tennessee opponent since Appalachian State on Dec. 15, 2020 (27.9 percent).
SUNSHINE STATE SUCCESS: Tennessee remained undefeated in home games against teams from the state of Florida during the Rick Barnes era, improving to 9-0. The unbeaten record includes six wins over the Florida Gators and one win apiece over Florida Atlantic, Florida A&M and Florida Gulf Coast.
BOUNCE BACK VOLS: Tennessee extended its winning streak to 10 in games coming off of a loss (including season-ending setbacks). The Vols have not lost back-to-back games since March of 2021.
HOME WIN STREAK EXTENDS TO 19: Tennessee extended its home win streak to 19 games with Wednesday's triumph—a streak that dates to March 7, 2021. The Vols' current home win streak is tied for the ninth-longest in program history.