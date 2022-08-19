The USL has completed a thorough investigation into allegations of misconduct by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Head Coach Jimmy Obleda and provided an executive summary of its disciplinary determination to the club, Obleda and the USL Players Association.
The investigation determined that Obleda used overly aggressive management tactics and insensitive language on multiple occasions, thus warranting the suspension he has served during the league’s investigation and requiring mandatory training as a condition of his eligibility as a USL coach. The club cooperated in the investigation and the league looks forward to continuing to work with the club as it determines appropriate further steps going forward.
Obleda remains on administrative leave from his coaching duties while the club completes its own investigation and awaits the USL’s formal report and complete factual findings.
Below is a statement from the Chattanooga Red Wolves.
.@USLLeagueOne has completed their investigation into @ChattRedWolves HC Jimmy Obleda.The investigation determined that Obleda used "overly aggressive management tactics and insensitive language on multiple occasions."Below is from the club on how they intend to proceed. pic.twitter.com/hKJuwTbV7j— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) August 19, 2022