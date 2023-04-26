UPDATE: The Tennessee Titans got final approval to build a new, enclosed stadium on Nashville's East Bank.
The Metro Nashville Council voted 26-12 in favor of the final approval, and the Metro Nashville Sports Authority also approved the stadium agreement.
The stadium agreement includes a new 30-year lease and non-relocation agreement between the Titans and the Sports Authority.
Groundbreaking is expected to occur in early-to-mid 2024, with an opening anticipated in 2027.
The terms of the new agreement remove the current obligation of Nashville's General Fund to maintain and upgrade the stadium and returns 66 acres of land to the City of Nashville previously restricted by parking lots through 2039.
The Titans will contribute nearly $48 million to the Nashville Needs Impact Fund, and the new neighborhood created on the returned property is projected to bring in over a billion dollars to Nashville's General Fund over 30 years.
"Tonight is a huge win for Nashville taxpayers,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. "We’ve eliminated a billion-dollar liability created by an aging stadium lease and created a platform for the city to thrive for decades."
The stadium will have a capacity of around 60,000 and is expected to host year-round events, such as aspirations to host Super Bowls, NCAA Final Fours, College Football Playoffs, Wrestlemanias, and more.
This will also include the continuation of hosting Tennessee State University home football games, extending the long-standing partnership between TSU and the Titans.
The Titans are responsible for $840 million of stadium funding and any cost overruns. $500 million will come from a contribution from the State of Tennessee.
The remaining $760 million of the $2.1 billion budget will come from revenue bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority to be repaid through a one-percent increase in Davidson County’s hotel occupancy tax, in-stadium sales tax, 50 percent of sales tax from future development of the stadium’s campus, rent paid by the team, and a pre-existing ticket tax of three dollars per ticket sold that will carry over to the new building.
Titans games and other major events will continue to operate in the current Nissan Stadium until the new building opens.
PREVIOUS: The Tennessee Titans have unveiled artist's renderings of what the proposed new stadium might look like in Nashville.
The new, enclosed stadium would cover 1.7 million square feet and have a capacity of approximately 60,000 fans.
Key features of the proposed stadium would be:
- Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville that will serve as social space during event days
- A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof
- Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences
- High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building
There would also be a 12,000 sq. ft. dedicated community space that could be utilized year-round for educational opportunities, non-profit events and other community-minded purposes.
“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”
The stadium designs were created by MANICA, a Kansas City-based architecture firm that has worked on projects such as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Chase Center in San Francisco. The team commissioned MANICA to produce the concepts in order to inform site planning and cost estimates.
The Titans have not yet selected an architect of record for the building.