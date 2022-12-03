For the first time in 25 years, the Tyner Rams are BlueCross Bowl Champions. The Rams defeated the Riverside Panthers in a 26-24 battle.
Tyner got off to a nightmare-ish start. Quarterback Josh Jackson threw two interceptions in the first quarter, which allowed the Panthers to build a 15-0 lead.
The Rams got on the board, thanks to a Trae Ruffin touchdown. They got within one point when Marcus Lewis found the end zone.
Riverside kicked a field goal to lead 18-14 at halftime.
Trae Ruffin's second score of the day gave Tyner their first lead of the day in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth, Markel McKinley scored to give Tyner an eight-point lead.
The Panthers scored late in the quarter to make it 26-24. With a chance to send things to overtime, Riverside failed to score on the two-point conversion.
Tyner recovered the onside kick, sealing the win.
Markel McKinley was named MVP as his fourth quarter touchdown proved to be the game-winner.
Head Coach Scott Chandler is a state champion in his second year at the helm.