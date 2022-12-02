"We would own the right to say we are the only father/son in Chattanooga history to [say] that we [were] able to accomplish the same thing and the same goal that we both had coming into our ninth grade year."
25 years ago, the Tyner Rams became the first Chattanooga public school to ever win a state football title.
Rory Hinton was the quarterback of that 1997 championship team.
"I threw it and he went up and he caught the ball, and that was all she wrote. We had a minute and 30 something seconds left to keep them out of the endzone and we [did] it," said Hinton.
Now, Hinton gets to see Tyner football through a different lens. His son, Rayshaun, who plays safety for the Rams, will play in the BlueCross Bowl on Saturday.
Rayshaun explained, "My ninth grade year, he told me, 'Y'all can win states with this team,' so my dad really spoke this into existence."
That 1997 team and this year's Tyner team have a lot of things in common. The '97 team pitched six shutouts; the 2022 team has seven. All but two of the '97 team's wins came by at least three touchdowns; all of the 2022 team's wins come by at least three touchdowns.
"I think they may have one advantage that's size. The team they have has a lot of size," explained Rory.
Rayshaun hopes he can follow in his father's footsteps and win a Gold Ball for the Tyner Rams.
He said, “I’m always thinking I want my own ring to show him that I can make it as far as he did. I see a lot of similarities even though we play totally different positions, play on totally different sides of the ball.”
Behind Rayshaun is one proud father.
"I'm so happy he was able to come to the school I graduated from. It's just a whole lot of emotions behind everything he has done," explained Rory.
The Tyner Rams will play in the BlueCross Bowl for just the second time since 1997. And you can bet that championship-winning quarterback will be in the stands, cheering on his son and the team he loves.