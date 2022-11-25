Tyner sent Wayne Turner Field at Bob Evans Stadium off in style as the Rams defeated York Institute 33-0 in the TSSAA 2A state semifinals. It's the seventh shut out of the season for Tyner as they're back in the BlueCross Bowl for the first time in five years.
Tyner will take on Decatur County Riverside in the 2A BlueCross Bowl on Saturday, December 3rd at 3 p.m. at Finley Stadium. The Rams are in search of their first state championship since 1997 and second in program history.
Red Bank also hosted a state semifinal game Friday night as they took on Anderson County in the TSSAA 4A semis. The Lions found a lot of success in the first half forcing three turnover on downs, an interception, and a fumble as they built a 13-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, it couldn't have gone worse for Red Bank. Two turnovers on their first two possessions led to two Anderson County touchdowns to tie the game at 13-13. The Mavericks used the momentum to take the lead for good in the fourth quarter as they defeated Red Bank 29-13 to advance to the 4A BlueCross Bowl.
Down in Georgia, Calhoun saw their season come to end at the hands of Ware County 35-0. In Alabama, Fyffe defeated Pisgah for a second time this season 41-14 in the 2A semifinals. In North Carolina, Andrews saw their dream season come to an end in a 42-21 loss to Draughn in the 1A quarterfinals.
Two Chattanooga area teams will compete in next week's BlueCross Bowl at Finley Stadium. Baylor will take on Montgomery Bell Academy on Thursday, December 1st at 7 p.m. Tyner will play Decatur County Riverside at 3 p.m. on Saturday the 3rd.