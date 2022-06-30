It's a big year for the Ooltewah Youth Association recreational softball teams - again.
For the second year in a year, two of the Ooltewah Youth Association teams have qualified for and will compete in the Dizzy Dean Softball World Series.
The 6u Ooltewah Cheetahs Xtreme and 8u Ooltewah Unicorns Elite All-Star teams will face off against teams from across the nation in Southaven, Mississippi next weekend.
Last year, the 6u Ooltewah team won the Dizzy Dean Softball World Series with a victory over the Mississippi state champs, while Ooltewah’s 8u team finished third in their respective age group.
Although this will be the first trip to Mississippi for many of the players, there are five teammates from last year’s 6u championship team who will take the field this year representing the 8u team.
Players will attend an opening ceremony event Friday, July 8 and then start tournament play Saturday, July 9.
Updates on both teams can be seen on OYA’s Facebook page during their journeys.