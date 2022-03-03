The McMinn Central girls raced out to a big lead and never looked back as they take down Polk County 71-60 to win the AA-Region 2 title.
Up the road in Dunlap, the Whitwell girls won a district championship game rematch with Van Buren County 54-47 to take home the A-Region 3 crown.
Bradley Central won their seventh straight region championship with a 55-43 win at home over McMinn County.
The East Hamilton girls fell short 52-49 to Fulton at home in their region championship game.
Calhoun's boys team also punched their ticket to the Final Four in Georgia with a 66-56 win over Woodland at home.
UPCOMING GIRLS SECTIONAL GAMES:
Whitwell vs Clay County - 8 p.m.
McMinn Central vs Alcoa - 7 p.m.
Polk County at Gatlinburg-Pittman - 7 p.m.
East Hamilton at Upperman - 7 p.m.
Bradley Central vs Oakland - 7 p.m.
McMinn County at Blackman - 7 p.m.
All games will be played on Saturday, March 5th. Times listed are Eastern Standard Time.
GHSA 5A FINAL FOUR:
Calhoun vs Tri-Cities - 8 p.m.
Game will take place at Fort Valley State University on Saturday, March 5th.