The Titans added a new receiver to the team on Thursday night – Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. It came after the team said goodbye to receiver A.J. Brown.
The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles during Thursday night's NFL Draft, and then picked Burks with the 18th overall pick of the first round, which was acquired from the Eagles in the trade. The Titans also received Philadelphia's third-round pick (101st overall) as part of the deal.
"My high school head coach said this morning that the Titans were going to get me," Burks said. "I didn't believe him at the time, but once I got the call I was like, 'This dude was right."
Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 to earn first-team All-SEC honors. Burks racked up a season-best 179 yards receiving on eight catches and matched a career-best with two TDs at Alabama (Nov. 20) in 2021.
In 2020, Burks led the Razorbacks with 51 catches, 820 yards (16.1 ypc) and seven touchdowns.
"I am happy to be a part of the team now, and play my role," Burks said of the Titans. "I wouldn't say I am (A.J.)'s replacement, but I am thankful for the opportunity and that they believed in me to make that trade."
Asked to describe himself, Burks said: "Big, fast, physical and fearless."
The Titans then traded picks No. 26 and 101 to the Jets for picks 35, 69 and 163.
On Friday, the Titans are also scheduled to pick at No.35 in the second round, and at picks No. 69 and No. 90 in the third round.
The Titans are scheduled to make six picks in the final round of the draft on Saturday, including two in the fourth round (picks 131 and 143), two in the fifth round (163rd and 169th) and two in the sixth round (204th and 219th).