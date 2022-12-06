Tennessee Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk informed Jon Robinson today that he has been relieved of his duties as general manager.
Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the Titans for seven years, will lead player personnel for the remainder of the season.
Preliminary work for a new general manager will begin shortly and a comprehensive search will be begin once the season is complete.
Amy Adams Strunk released the following statement on Tuesday morning:
"Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.
I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best."
The Titans hired Robinson as general manager in January 2016 and in 2017 he was promoted to executive vice president/general manager.
A native of Union City, Tenn., Robinson worked as the director of college scouting with the New England Patriots before serving as the director of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Titans return to action on Sunday at Nissan Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.