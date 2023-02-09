The Division-II A District 2 Tournament is underway at Notre Dame High School. It's always an entertaining district tournament and 2023 appears to be no different.
The top-seeded Boyd Buchanan girls wasted no time punching their ticket to the championship game as they defeated Collegedale Academy 76-26 in the first semifinal game.
The two-seeded Silverdale Baptist Academy Lady Seahawks and three-seeded Notre Dame Lady Irish had a much closer affair. The Lady Irish would take a 13 point lead into halftime but SBA turns it on in the second half. The Lady Hawks erase the deficit and then some as they clinch a spot in the championship with a 41-34 win over the hosts.
Boyd Buchanan and Silverdale will play at 7 p.m. in the girls championship. The two split their season series.
On the boys side, No. 1 seed Notre Dame made swift work of Grace Baptist with a 64-24 win.
No. 2 seed Boyd Buchanan held off Silverdale Baptist Academy 55-50 to set up a must-see championship game on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The two split their season series with each winning on their home floors.