Not one, not two, but three Whitfield County high school boys' soccer teams will play for a state championship next week. A Whitfield County hat trick.
Christian Heritage will play for a title for the first time in school history after beating Atkinson County at home in 1A D-II. The Lions will take on Georgia Military College Prep next Tuesday at 7:30 in Powder Springs.
The Coahulla Creek Colts are headed back to the state championship game for the third time in five years. The Colts made swift work of Hebron Christian Academy 6-0 in the 3A state semifinals. They'll take on Oconee County at Mercer University in Macon next Wednesday at 7:30.
Last, but certainly not least, Dalton is headed back to the title game. The Catamounts are in search of their seventh soccer state championship after a 6-0 win over Flowery Branch in the 5A state semis. Dalton will take on Midtown next Thursday at Mercer at 7:30.