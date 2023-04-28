Christian Heritage, Coahulla Creek, and Dalton will all play for a state soccer championship next week in the Peach State.

Not one, not two, but three Whitfield County high school boys' soccer teams will play for a state championship next week. A Whitfield County hat trick.

Christian Heritage will play for a title for the first time in school history after beating Atkinson County at home in 1A D-II. The Lions will take on Georgia Military College Prep next Tuesday at 7:30 in Powder Springs.

The Coahulla Creek Colts are headed back to the state championship game for the third time in five years. The Colts made swift work of Hebron Christian Academy 6-0 in the 3A state semifinals. They'll take on Oconee County at Mercer University in Macon next Wednesday at 7:30.

Last, but certainly not least, Dalton is headed back to the title game. The Catamounts are in search of their seventh soccer state championship after a 6-0 win over Flowery Branch in the 5A state semis. Dalton will take on Midtown next Thursday at Mercer at 7:30.

Tags

Sports Director

Local 3 Sports Director Ben Bobick joined the Local 3 Sports team after two years on Florida’s Suncoast at SNN-TV in Sarasota, FL. After spending time as an MMJ and morning anchor in Sarasota, Ben is very pleased to finally follow his passion into sports.

Recommended for you