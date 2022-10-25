The Tennessee Titans have unveiled artist's renderings of what the proposed new stadium might look like in Nashville.
The new, enclosed stadium would cover 1.7 million square feet and have a capacity of approximately 60,000 fans.
Key features of the proposed stadium would be:
- Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville that will serve as social space during event days
- A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof
- Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences
- High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building
There would also be a 12,000 sq. ft. dedicated community space that could be utilized year-round for educational opportunities, non-profit events and other community-minded purposes.
“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”
The stadium designs were created by MANICA, a Kansas City-based architecture firm that has worked on projects such as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Chase Center in San Francisco. The team commissioned MANICA to produce the concepts in order to inform site planning and cost estimates.
The Titans have not yet selected an architect of record for the building.