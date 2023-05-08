The fourth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols clinched their second SEC regular-season title on Saturday – the program's first since 2007 – with a 4-2 victory over South Carolina at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Under the direction of head coach Karen Weekly, Tennessee led the conference wire-to-wire in its pursuit of the league crown. The Lady Vols displayed excellence throughout the season, sweeping four SEC series and winning seven.
Tennessee (41-7, 19-4 SEC) clinched the title in comeback fashion, getting a Zaida Puni three-run home run in the fifth inning to jump in front of the Gamecocks.
Milloy opened the scoring in the first with her single-season record-breaking 20th home run – a solo shot to left field. The homer places Milloy all alone atop the single-season home run rankings, breaking the previous single-season mark of 19 held by Lauren Gibson and Annie Aldrete.