The workout did not match the weather at Scrappy Moore Field Thursday morning. On a cool, overcast spring morning, 10 Chattanooga Mocs alums went through numbers tests and drills for the approximate 25 NFL scouts and coaches at the annual pro day work.
The 10…
Defensive Back (4): Brandon Dowdell, Rashun Freeman, Jordan Jones, Jerrell Lawson
Linebacker/Defensive Line (1): Montez Wilson
Tight End (1): Chris James
Wide Receiver (3): Reggie Henderson, Kanore McKinnon, Tyrin Summers
Oh and there was an offensive lineman with Cole Strange continuing his impressive spring performance. There were four offensive line coaches from around the league putting him through his paces on and off the field.
“All you want for them is a chance,” Coach Rusty Wright noted. “You want them to get a shot in a good place. Get into a camp and show what they can do.”
Memories of recent draft days flowed. Corey Levin is the last Moc drafted going in the 2017 edition to the Tennessee Titans. There are plenty of draft picks in the program’s proud history, but there is also a long list of undrafted Mocs like current Baltimore Raven Isaiah Mack and Super Bowl Champ Kareem Orr with the Rams that just needed a chance and then made the most of it.
“You can literally get there from here,” Wright added. “Every team comes through during the season, and we always have a great turnout for pro day as well. But it just takes one because they enter the numbers into a league database.
“It’s an exciting time for these men. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”