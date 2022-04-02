With a stunning goal from both sides, the opening fixture for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and Forward Madison FC ended in a 1-1 draw at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening.
The Red Wolves started on the front foot with a few threatening opportunities including a set piece shot from Rey Ortiz and close-range opportunity from Brian Bement.
Capitalizing on the momentum, Chattanooga found its first goal of the season via a stunning first-time strike from Jimmie Villalobos from outside the box. The lofted shot dipped just under the bar and above the outstretched hands of Philip Breno to give the Red Wolves the advantage in the 40'.
Following Breno's remarkable denial of a Red Wolves two-on-one opportunity early in the first half, the momentum took a turn the way of the visitors.
Madison began to pile on the shots, forcing Tor Saunders to make a number of saves.
Pressing until the final whistle, Madison found its improbable breakthrough in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Nazeem Bartman hammered home a loose ball in the box, securing a point for both sides.