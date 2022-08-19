Stephan Jaeger finished up quite the rookie season on the PGA Tour. The former Baylor Red Raider finished 89th in the FedEx Cup standings after finishing in the top five twice and top fifteen four times.
He's back home getting acquainted with one of his new partners in the McLemore Golf Club.
The two announced a partnership a few weeks ago where Jaeger became the the club's first PGA touring professional. He'll represent the club and resort during tournaments on tour.
On Thursday he paid McLemore a visit to meet with media and get a look at the grounds where they're building a brand new 18 hole course.
Born in Germany, Jaeger has called Chattanooga home for nearly two decades. He went to high school at Baylor and college at Chattanooga.
He's excited to represent a club so close to his home on tour.