Safety tips for children and teens playing sports in the Summer heat

Sports practices are picking up as student athletes prepare for the upcoming season to begin in the new school year.
Summer has certainty lived up to its expectations with several days of dangerous heat and humidity in, both, June and July.
Local 3's Meteorologist Clay Smith sat down with the Athletic Director for Hamilton County Schools, Tim James, to learn how our schools are keeping student athletes safe this summer.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's heat policy has guidelines for schools to follow as summer heat reaches unsafe levels.
It states that when the heat index exceeds 104 degrees, outdoor practices must be cancelled.
"As that heat goes up, that wet bulb goes up, the heat index goes up then we can have restrictions put on. Even to the point of anything over 104 there is no outdoor practice at all."
All Hamilton County Schools have a certified athletic trainer present for practices and games. Trainers monitor conditions and communicate with coaches if conditions become dangerous for the athletes.
"When I was head coach at East Ridge, our athletic trainer would monitor the heat index throughout the practice and say hey coach, we are going to have to modify - we are going to have to take shoulder pads off at this point.. Or hey coach, we are getting shutdown it's too high - let's take them inside."
Coaches are also trained to look for signs of heat stress in their players which can include, muscle cramps, nausea, dizziness, and lack of sweating.
Tim James says every school has an action plan in place if they suspect a player is battling a heat illness on the field.
"If in the case that you should have a kid with a heat illness, there should be an immersion tank with cold water on site. You can put the kid in and call EMS. All schools have that protocol, they actually have an action plan that is practiced annually by the staff."
