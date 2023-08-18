It’s a tale as old as time. For 90 years, Trion and Gordon Lee have faced off under the lights. Historically, the Bulldogs have dominated this matchup, winning 65 of the games between these two teams. Now, it’s about the experience of the Bulldogs versus the young potential of the Trojans.
"This group has won 19 games," explained Trion Head Coach Sean Patrick.
"We’ve won a lot of games. We’ve made it to the second round, so there’s a lot of experience. There’s a hunger and drive to get past that Hopefully, with hard work and dedication, we’ll be able to bust down that wall."
Gordon Lee Head Coach Josh Groce says he loves being the underdog.
"That’s always fun. Even when you watch college football, a lot of the time, you root for the underdog and here we are."
"As our team, we don’t consider ourselves the underdogs, but we know that’s giving us a chip on our shoulder."Everybody does not expect us to be successful, so that helps our drive every week," he continued.
That chip on Gordon Lee’s shoulder will likely stay there throughout this season. What they’re focusing on is making it back to the playoffs after missing out last season.
Groce added, "In order to be successful, we’ve got to protect the football. Block upfront and tackle. It’s just A’s and B’s of football. We’ve got to do the things we’re supposed to do, and the scoreboard will take care of itself."
For Trion, it’s about managing expectations and winning a region title for the first time in two decades.
"That’s probably the biggest difference in this year and years past," Patrick said.
"There probably is a different level of expectation. But again, these kids have worked really hard. They deserve this opportunity, but nothing’s guaranteed for us. Nothing’s gonna be handed to us."