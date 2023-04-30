The Ringgold Tigers have forced a deciding game three in their best-of-three series with the Wesleyan Wolves.
On Saturday, the Tigers hosted Wesleyan in a doubleheader.
The Wolves plated three runs in the third inning of Game 1. In the fifth, Wesleyan hit two home runs to take a commanding 7-0 lead.
Ringgold responded in the bottom of the inning. A two-run double from Sebastian Haggard got the Tigers on the board. They scored three more in the seventh, but the Wolves closed things out with an 8-5 win.
The Tigers bounced back in Game 2 with an 8-1 win. Game 3 will take place Monday at Bill Womack Field at 5 p.m.