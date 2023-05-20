The Ringgold Tigers have made it to the state finals six times in program history, but the search for that first championship continues.
On Friday, the Harlem Bulldogs swept Ringgold to win the 3A crown.
The Tigers knew just how much a challenge the series was going to be, going up against a 34-1 Harlem team; but Ringgold felt confident because they have been so good with their backs against the wall. They have won two Game 3s with their season on the line.
Unfortunately, the Bulldogs had just a few more plays go their way.
In Game 1, Harlem got out to an immediate 1-0 lead. The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the inning on a Sebastian Haggard RBI double. The Bulldogs went back in front, before Ross Norman hit a game-tying two bagger of his own.
Ringgold went in front 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, thanks to an Aiden Hickman ground ball through the hole.
Harlem punched back in the seventh. After tying the game, Shane Wheeless hit a two-RBI single to put the Bulldogs on top 5-3. That was all the scoring for Game 1.
The nightcap got off to a much more promising start. Back to back hits in the top of the first led to a Cade Tankersley sac fly to drive in the first run of the game.
Sebastian Haggard was lights out on the mound for three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Tryston McCladdie spoiled Haggard's perfect game with a solo shot to tie the game at 1.
That score remained until the fifth. Will Holder hit a bases-loaded sac fly to right to put the Bulldogs in front 2-1.
The Tigers got a prime opportunity in the sixth inning--bases loaded, no outs. However, Harlem turned a double play to get out of the inning unscathed. It ended up being a championship-winning play.
The Bulldogs won Game 2 and the 3A state title.
"To us, it wasn't getting back to it, it was winning it," explained Ringgold Head Coach Drew Walker.
"Obviously, we're upset about the fact that we're the sixth team to be runner-up. I loved watching them celebrate out there because it fueled my fire. We're going to get back working. I'll never forget that image and I hope our returners saw that image, too."
Walker said, "Your losses are going to fuel you more than your wins are going to do. We're going to get back here as a program and hopefully overcome that monkey on our backs."
Reflecting on what this season meant to him, Norman added, "Personally, I would say the bond between these guys. I've played on a lot of teams in my life and I would say this is the closest team I've ever been on."
"These are my best friends here and I'm tearing up when I say this because I love these guys and it was the greatest year of my life."