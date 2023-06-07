According to multiple reports, highly sought-after soccer free agent Lionel Messi, considered the most coveted in the sport's history, is set to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.
Having recently won the World Cup with Argentina in December, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi's desire to play in the United States will now become a reality.
There is reportedly the possibility of former Barcelona teammates joining him in South Florida, further adding to the excitement.
Although the level of competition in the United States is different from Europe, Messi will have the opportunity to play in a growing league.
Additionally, it is reported that his contract may include provisions regarding potential future club ownership, similar to David Beckham's arrangement 15 years ago.
The Athletic revealed that MLS presented a creative proposal to sign Messi, which involved Apple offering a share of revenue from new subscribers to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+.
Adidas, which has been collaborating with MLS since its establishment in 1996 and has had a partnership with Messi since 2006 and now a lifetime deal, proposed a profit-sharing agreement.