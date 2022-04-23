In a back-and-forth affair, FC Tucson (1-1-1, 8th) dealt the finishing blow, defeating Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (2-1-1, 1st) 3-2 at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening.
With the victory, FC Tucson not only claims its first league win on the season but also gives the club the all-time advantage in the series with the Red Wolves at 3-2-2.
Jimmie Villalobos opened the scoring early, tapping in Moe Espinoza's cross. It wouldn't be until the second half that Tucson would find its opener via a Luca Mastrantonio header in the 55th minute.
In a scoring flurry, Chattanooga's Rafa Mentzingen would score in the 62nd minute before Louis Perez scored in the 71st to knot things up late.
The dagger would come from Tucson as Daniel Bedoya slotted home a penalty kick in stoppage time.