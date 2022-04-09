The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC to take on North Carolina FC in match-week two of the USL League One season.
The game started off balanced on both ends with both sides looking to find the gaps in the opposing defense. However, in the 19th minute North Carolina FC’s new signing Garrett Mclaughlin would score his second goal of the season to put the home side up 1-0.
After the goal there would be a flurry of Red Wolves activity late in the first half, with Mentzingen going close a couple of times but being denied by William Pulisic in the North Carolina goal.
With the second half well underway, and the Red Wolves looking for inspiration in the attacking end, Manager Obleda would bring on Rey Ortíz to provide the spark. And provide the spark he did. A brilliant goal in the 60th minute saw Rey cut inside from outside the box and curl a wonderful goal into the top corner to tie the game at 1-1.
A goal of the season contender in match week two would see the Red Wolves surge with confidence, and moments later the second would come as Rafa Mentzingen played in Moe Espinoza who would see his shot well saved, but Josue España would finish brilliantly from outside the box on the rebound to give the Red Wolves the lead in the 66th minute.
Just as the Red Wolves night seemingly couldn’t get any better, Aaron Lombardi delivered in a massive way. Carrera-Garcia played a brilliant ball into the box, and after a short defensive header, the Red Wolves left-back thundered home a volley from inside the box to give the Red Wolves a 3-1 advantage on the road.
The last 20 minutes would see several key moments from the bench for Obleda’s side, as Andrés Hernández would make his Red Wolves debut alongside new signing David Cardona, while David Texeira would check in for the first time in the 2022 campaign.
The changes from Manager Jimmy Obleda would play a pivotal role in the Red Wolves getting across the finish line and securing their first win of the 2022 campaign and a fifth straight win over North Carolina FC.