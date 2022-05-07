In former Red Wolves player and current Hailstorm Head Coach Éamon Zayed's return, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (3-2-1, 1st) dismantled the visiting Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (1-2-1, 9th) side 4-1 on Saturday evening at CHI Memorial Stadium. The win is tied for the second-largest margin of victory in Red Wolves' history.
Stefan Lukic opened the scoring as the visiting Serbian beat the Chattanooga back line for the early strike.
The Northern Colorado lead quickly erased as veteran Uruguayan David Texeira tapped in the equalizing score for his first Red Wolves goal.
The go-ahead goal came from Devin Benton as the 22-year-old headed in his first professional goal in the closing second of the first half.
In the second half, a special solo goal from Texeira to complete his brace and a free-kick strike from José Carrera-García finished off the evening.