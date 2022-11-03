Chattanooga will play for its first USL League One championship on Sunday night at South Georgia Tormenta FC. It would be the first professional soccer national championship in Chattanooga's history.

When the Chattanooga Red Wolves were founded in August of 2018 they set out to do what every new club envisions, win a championship.

The Wolf Pack have a chance to make it reality on Sunday when they travel to Statesboro, GA to take on South Georgia Tormenta FC in the USL League One final at 7:30 ET.

It's been a season full of adversity. Head coach Jimmy Obleda was suspended by the league, and has not returned to the club, in late July. The team was in the middle of a losing streak and fell below a .500 record.

Since, behind interim head coach Jimmy Weekley, the squad went on a run to clinch a spot in the USL League One playoffs. Their 1-0 extra time win over defending champion Union Omaha at home sent them back to the semifinals.

Then, after playing a man down for a large portion of the match, Chattanooga struck again as Rafa Mentzingen, who scored the game-winner in the quarterfinal match, scored a wonder goal that propelled them to a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Richmond.

It's been an improbable run that could end in a championship for the Red Wolves. A win would bring back the first professional soccer national championship in not just Red Wolves history, but Chattanooga history.

