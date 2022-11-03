When the Chattanooga Red Wolves were founded in August of 2018 they set out to do what every new club envisions, win a championship.
The Wolf Pack have a chance to make it reality on Sunday when they travel to Statesboro, GA to take on South Georgia Tormenta FC in the USL League One final at 7:30 ET.
It's been a season full of adversity. Head coach Jimmy Obleda was suspended by the league, and has not returned to the club, in late July. The team was in the middle of a losing streak and fell below a .500 record.
Since, behind interim head coach Jimmy Weekley, the squad went on a run to clinch a spot in the USL League One playoffs. Their 1-0 extra time win over defending champion Union Omaha at home sent them back to the semifinals.
Then, after playing a man down for a large portion of the match, Chattanooga struck again as Rafa Mentzingen, who scored the game-winner in the quarterfinal match, scored a wonder goal that propelled them to a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Richmond.
It's been an improbable run that could end in a championship for the Red Wolves. A win would bring back the first professional soccer national championship in not just Red Wolves history, but Chattanooga history.