The Red Wolves took on Forward Madison FC for the first time in the 2023 season Wednesday night at home–in front of a Wednesday crowd of 2,211, the Red Wolves picked up the win with a final score of 2-0 with goals from Ropapa Mensah and Chevone Marsh. The clubs head up to Madison, Wisconsin for their next meeting on August 9th before returning to CHI Memorial Stadium on September 2nd.
The first half of the match saw heavy, sustained offensive pressure from the home team, with the Red Wolves taking 11 shots throughout the first 45 minutes of play. After peppering the Madison defense and goalkeeper, Ropapa Mensah broke open the scoring with his third goal of the season in the 36th minute. The goal came off a set piece service from Moe Espinoza, marking his 3rd assist of the season.
Forward Madison worked to organize an offensive press of their own; however, failed to breakthrough Chattanooga’s backline. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves’ offense continued its barrage of Forward Madison, breaking through once again as Chevone Marsh bagged his second of the year of a Ropapa Mensah assist in the 45th minute to extend the lead to 2-0.
“We talked about it before the game…we had to come out with a better mentality. We all put ourselves on the same page coming out a hundred percent the first minutes and I think that really changed and it showed, coming out 2-0 in the first half,” said Moe Espinoza, of the team’s early performance.
In the second half, Goalkeeper Carlos Avilez saw more action as Madison worked to get on the board, but Avilez and the Red Wolves defense held strong throughout the half. Avilez came up with big saves in the 68th and 86th minutes while the Chattanooga offense continued to press as the clock wound down. Christian Enriquez entered the match in relief of Chevone Marsh in the 82nd minute for the first time since April 1st to face his former team.
The Flamingos looked to get on the board through stoppage time, but were unable to find the back of the net before the final whistle resulting in the third victory at home for the Red Wolves.
“I thought we had a tremendous first half. I thought the guys came out prepared, had eleven shots in the first half, two goals…it’s all coming together. It’s a process we continue to talk about. I do believe we’re doing all the right things…these guys work extremely hard every day,” said head coach, Ziggy Korytoski.
Chattanooga heads on the road to face Lexington SC on June 14th followed by Greenville on June 21st, before returning home against Charlotte Independence on June 24th for Tacos & Tequila Night.